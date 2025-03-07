Fermanagh singer Conor releases new single

LOCAL Country star Conor Owens has taken another major step forward in his career by releasing a new single, as he prepares to compete in one of Ireland’s leading talent shows.

The Arney singer has established himself as one of the county’s rising stars on the Country scene and he’s built on his recent fame by releasing his take on song, ‘Should’ve Asked Her Father’.

The song was originally recorded by American singer Ty England back in 1999, with the talented and popular Country music singer Owens putting his own unique twist on the track and lyrics.

Owens, an 18-year-old from Arney, is set to compete in the upcoming series of ‘Glór Tíre’.

He’s bidding to become the first ever Fermanagh winner of the TG4 talent show, following in the footsteps of Anthony McBrien, Rachel McConnell and John Garrity who all competed in the event.

There’s going to be plenty of local flavour on the contest, with Patrick Treacy also competing.

The Fermanagh singer, who headlines gigs on his own and with his father Tommy Owens, was one of the performers at the Fermanagh Downs Syndrome concert which took place recently.

A large crowd turned out to Mahon’s Hotel in Irvinestown for the event, which raised over £800 for the non-profit support group. It will benefit many families throughout the Fermanagh community.

Last week, Owens performed in ‘Charlie’s Bar’ in Enniskillen and in ‘MacTams Bar’ in Clonmany.

‘Should’ve Asked Her Father’ can now be streamed on Spotify, ITunes and Apple Music.

