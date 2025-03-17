Fermanagh sex offender admits child image charges

A CONVICTED Fermanagh sex-offender who was subject to monitoring under a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) designed to protect the public has admitted multiple fresh charges around indecent child imagery.

John Llewelyn James (56) from Henry Street, Enniskillen admitted 10 counts of possessing indecent child images, breaching the SOPO by having access to computers with internet capacity without consent.

However standing in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court he denied an additional charge failing to make an annual report under sex offender re-notification regulations by providing police with his name, home address and date of birth.

A prosecuting barrister advised this matter will be examined to ascertain if the accepted charges, which occurred on dates between 22 April and 13 May 2023 are sufficient to meet the seriousness of the case, allowing the remaining count to be left on the court books.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the offences or how they were detected were disclosed during the short hearing

In the meantime defence counsel requested the preparation of pre-sentence reports and indicated a number of other assessments would be undertaken.

This was agreed by Judge Brian Sherrard who remanded James on continuing bail to return to court for sentencing on 30 April.

Sex Offender Registration is already in place and the prosecution are expected to apply for a further SOPO, the terms and duration of which will be decided at sentencing.

