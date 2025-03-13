Fermanagh set to develop 36 new eco holiday lodges

BOOST... Plans are in place to develop 36 new eco holiday lodges in Fermanagh.

FERMANAGH is set to welcome a significant boost to its’s tourism sector with the recent approval of a major development project featuring 36 eco holiday lodges.

This initiative aims to attract visitors seeking sustainable travel options while showcasing the stunning natural beauty of the region.

The site is located on ‘lands at Inish Dacharne’ near Kiladeas, encompassing a substantial area from its access on the Enniskillen to Kesh Road to the eastern tip of the island.

“We are delighted to announce the granting of full planning approval for this high-end exclusive 36 holiday home development which highlights our [Cadden Family] commitment to continual investment in the area,” David Cadden said.

“The key approach has involved a detailed analysis of the site where ecology, trees, and visual impact have been paramount in order to produce a nationally significant, sensitive eco-development. We believe that the development in this spectacular and unrivalled location, will make an invaluable contribution to the tourism offer in Fermanagh, attracting visitors from across Europe.”

The 36 Eco Modular Timber Holiday Lodges are for use as holiday accommodation with associated arrival lodge, private parking, fishing pontoons and jetties and open space and landscaping.

The proposal provides a scheme designed to integrate with its rural surrounding respecting the topography and vegetation on the wider site. The site will not be prominent from the Kildaeas Road, given its private setting, however there will be views from lower Lough Erne which surrounds the site.

“Features of nature conservation have been carefully considered, including the impacts upon badgers, and there is no harm to any protected species. Consultees are largely content, subject to standard 2 2 planning conditions which have been included. Objections have been received which have been considered but not sustained,” planning stated.

