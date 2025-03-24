Fermanagh school reopens after ‘security alert’

A FERMANAGH school has been given the “all clear” to open this morning (Monday) after the Police was called to the scene following a reported security alert.

“Due to a security alert this morning, traffic around the school and Erne Integrated Primary is extremely backed up,” a post from Erne Integrated College read.

“We are open as normal, after the all clear was given by the PSNI.”

