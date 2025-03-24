+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh school reopens after 'security alert'

Fermanagh school reopens after ‘security alert’

Posted: 9:07 am March 24, 2025

A FERMANAGH school has been given the “all clear” to open this morning (Monday) after the Police was called to the scene following a reported security alert.

“Due to a security alert this morning, traffic around the school and Erne Integrated Primary is extremely backed up,” a post from Erne Integrated College read.

“We are open as normal, after the all clear was given by the PSNI.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

