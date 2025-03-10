Fermanagh school ramps up ICT suite fundraiser

SUPPORTING OTHERS… St Patrick’s Primary School in Derrygonnelly is raising money for the development of a new ICT suite.

THE local community in Derrygonnelly is preparing to support a major bazaar fundraiser which is aiming to raise vital funds to help with the development of a new ICT suite facility at the school.

St Patrick’s Primary School recently launched a fundraiser to help raise funds to purchase new computers and IT equipment which could prove vital in their learning experience in the school.

A bazaar has been scheduled for the Derrygonnelly Community Centre on Sunday, April 13.

With over £7,000 raised so far, school principal, Aideen McGarrigle, is pleased with the support.

“I am inspired by the enthusiasm and creativity of our children, and hopefully the community can help to make this possible for our children, as the children say, ‘Fund Our Future,’” she said.

The school is hoping to raise money to buy 30 computers, 30 chairs, computer benches, updating lighting and heating systems, electrical and installation fees, painting and decorating and flooring.

The St Patrick’s Primary School principal emphasised the need for new technology equipment.

“We do not have any computers in our school, which makes it difficult for us to do our school work and explore new ideas,” Ms McGarrigle said.

“We will use the computers to benefit our school and community and equip us with skills for lifelong learning.”

