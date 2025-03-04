Fermanagh rally star Armstrong ready for ERC title bid

CONFIRMED... Jon Armstrong is set to compete in the FIA European Rally Championship.

KESH driver Jon Armstrong has said he’s “really looking forward” to partnering up with M-Sport for the upcoming FIA European Rally Championship.

The Fermanagh man, who is regarded as one of the top rally drivers in Ireland, will be part of the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team for a full season tilt at the European Rally Championship.

Shane Byrne, a member of Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, has also been confirmed as co-driver for Armstrong, who will be driving a Ford Fiesta Rally2 car in the ERC campaign.

The FIA European Rally Championship is scheduled to kick off in Spain on April 3. The Kesh driver is looking forward to getting behind the wheel again.

"I'm really looking forward to being back with M-Sport again for the ERC, we can now really build upon everything we learnt from last year," Armstrong told 'ERC'. "Hopefully we can work on the areas we didn't capitalise on last year, try to have a really good season and hopefully push to be in the championship fight."