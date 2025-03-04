Fermanagh rally star Armstrong ready for ERC title bid

KESH driver Jon Armstrong has said he’s “really looking forward” to partnering up with M-Sport for the upcoming FIA European Rally Championship.
The Fermanagh man, who is regarded as one of the top rally drivers in Ireland, will be part of the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team for a full season tilt at the European Rally Championship.
Shane Byrne, a member of Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, has also been confirmed as co-driver for Armstrong, who will be driving a Ford Fiesta Rally2 car in the ERC campaign.
The FIA European Rally Championship is scheduled to kick off in Spain on April 3. The Kesh driver is looking forward to getting behind the wheel again.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere