Fermanagh mourns local legend John Mohan

THE community has lost one of its local legends this week with the sad passing of John Mohan of Follom.

A former cup-winning footballer, the 88-year-old was famous across Fermanagh not just for his many decades behind the counter of his family shop, but as a caring neighbour and devoted family man with a wide circle of friends and a deep love of local history.

Just last week the ‘Herald reported on the upcoming launch of John’s long-waited book, ‘All Roads Lead to Mohan’s of Follom: The Life and times of a Country Shop 140 years in Business.’

Having retired last year from the Follom shop his grandparents first opened in the 1880s, John and his hardworking team of helpers had dedicated themselves to finishing the nostalgia-filled book that was a decade in the making.

Despite facing serious health challenges in recent years, John achieved that dream with the publication of the book last week, and on Sunday he had been due to host a special launch event in Aghadrumsee. Sadly, with John’s condition deteriorating, the launch event was cancelled.

John’s book is just one side of the rich legacy he leaves behind, with the family he was so proud of also carrying it on.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, the Mohan family said they are taking comfort knowing John is now reunited with his beloved wife Anne. They also thanked all those who had supported John in recent times.

“We as a family would like to thank the great support we have received from so many different people in the medical and care team professions as well as our priests and many relatives, neighbours and friends who supported Dad and ourselves during the past 18 months of his illness,” said his son Tom.

“We were blessed to have such a brilliant father and grandfather to Ceilidh Anne and John Joe and brother to Mena Courtney and Angela Prunty.”

Tom added, “He bore his MND illness with great dignity and adaptability where he lost his ability to speak which without doubt was his one of his greatest strengths.

“During this difficult period Daddy showed amazing resilience and determination to fulfill his goal of having his book ‘All Roads Lead to Mohan’s of Follom’ published prior to passing away.”

Aghadrumsee St Macartan’s GAC has also paid tribute to John, who they described as “a true Aghadrumsee great who never wanted to miss a thing about what was happening within his club.”

John had won the Junior Championship with Aghadrumsee in 1955, and was also part of the club’s 1961 Senior Championship winning team.

John is survived by his children John (Grace), Mary (Damian Clerkin) and Tom, grandchildren, siblings, and extended family.

This week, all roads will be once again be leading to Follom when John leaves the family home for the last time for funeral Mass at St Macartan’s Church in Aghadrumsee at 11am, with burial at the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

