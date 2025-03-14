Fermanagh mourns death of popular businessman

THE county has been left saddened following the death of Robert Lloyd Samuel McCullagh who was a well-known businessman in Fermanagh.

Mr McCullagh was the founder of McCullagh Machinery, on the outskirts of Enniskillen, along with his son, Lloyd. The business has been running steadily in the county since 1990.

Formerly of Skea Hall in Arney, Mr McCullagh passed away peacefully at the County Care Home in Enniskillen on Wednesday (March 12).

He is survived by his wife Esmé, his son Lloyd (Cheryl), his daughter Cheryl (Phillip) and his sisters May and Evelyn.

He is predeceased by his son Euphan, his brothers Arthur and Alex and his sisters Lily, Hannah, Pearl, Rhoda and Florence.

A service of thanksgiving will take place at Cleenish Parish Hall on Sunday at 1.30pm, with interment in Breandrum Cemetery.

