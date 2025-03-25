Fermanagh mourns death of Mary McGoldrick

THE late Mary McGoldrick was remembered as a “special lady” after she passed away in her 101st year.

One of the county’s oldest residents, Ms McGoldrick, a mother-of-four and popular member of the local community, passed away peacefully at her home in Derryrona Glebe in Belleek on Monday.

Mulleek Community Centre remembered Ms McGoldrick in an online tribute.

“We have lost a very special lady in our community Mary McGoldrick,” a Facebook post read.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences and prayers to our committee members Breda and Bernadette and sisters Patricia and Mary and all extended family at this very sad time.”

Tributes have also been paid to the popular resident from across the Fermanagh community.

“Sad news. Mary was a lovely woman and very jolly. Condolences to all,” one mourner said.

Another tribute read: “Condolences to all the family. I have so many lovely childhood memories of this beautiful lady. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Ms McGoldrick is survived by her daughters Mary Burns, Breda Murphy, Bernadette McGoldrick and Patricia Meehan, her sister Josie McCaffrey, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband James, daughter Elizabeth Monaghan, and her grand daughter Noelle.

Following her Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Church in Mulleek on Thursday, she was interred in the adjoining cemetery.

