Fermanagh man to stand trial on child sex abuse charges

A FERMANAGH man is to stand trial on multiple child sexual offences which allegedly began on Christmas Day 10 years ago.

The accused who is aged in his twenties but cannot be named at this time faces a total of 20 charges comprising three counts of raping a child 15 counts of sexual activity which a child and single counts of sexual activity with a child and attempted sexual activity.

The complainant is understood to have been aged under 13 when at least some of the activity allegedly occurred on dates between 25 December 25 2014 and August 13 2019.

Standing in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court the accused pleaded not guilty to each charge in turn.

A defence barrister estimated the trial is likely to last around a week.

Judge Philip Babbington adjourned the case for a review on April 9 when a trial date is to be fixed.

The accused was remanded in continuing bail which includes a ban on contacting the complainant and any prosecution witnesses.

