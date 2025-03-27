+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh man to contest assault charge

Fermanagh man to contest assault charge

Posted: 11:40 am March 27, 2025

A CHARGE of assaulting a woman during an alleged incident last month is to be contested.

Thomas Collins (23) from Yoan Road, Enniskillen is accused of committing the offence on February 14.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

Advertisement

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Collins on continuing bail to return to court on April 7 when a contest date is to be fixed.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

FLASHBACK FRIDAY… Lisnaskea High School 50th party! ‘It’s about workload, not pay’ teacher reject pay offer Fermanagh road closed following serious collision

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:40 am March 27, 2025
Top
Advertisement