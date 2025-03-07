Fermanagh man to contest assault charge

A 38-year-old man is to contest a charge of assault, Enniskillen Magistrates Court has heard.
Adrian Cleary from Crom Road, Newtownbutler is accused of committing the offence on October 4 last year.
A defence solicitor entered the not guilty plea on the defendant’s behalf.
Advertisement
District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until March 19 when a contest date will be fixed.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 2:06 pm March 7, 2025