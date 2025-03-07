Fermanagh man to contest assault charge

A 38-year-old man is to contest a charge of assault, Enniskillen Magistrates Court has heard.

Adrian Cleary from Crom Road, Newtownbutler is accused of committing the offence on October 4 last year.

A defence solicitor entered the not guilty plea on the defendant’s behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until March 19 when a contest date will be fixed.