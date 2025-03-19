Fermanagh man admits possessing indecent images

A MAN has admitted multiple charges relating to the making and possessing of indecent child images, with some counts dating back almost seven years.

Jason Brown (22) from Corratistune Road, Enniskillen accepted 25 charges comprising 15 counts of making indecent images of a child, four of possessing prohibited images of child and three counts of possessing extreme pornographic images and a further three of possessing indecent images.

Offending occurred on dates between April 2018 and June 2022.

Advertisement

No details surrounding the circumstances which led to Brown’s arrest were disclosed during the short hearing before Dungannon Crown Court, where he spoke only to confirm his identity and plead guilty to all charges.

Judge Brian Sherrard ordered requested pre-sentence reports to be prepared and a defence barrister said a number of other reports will be obtained.

Brown was remanded on continuing bail of £500 to return to court for sentencing on 2 May.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition