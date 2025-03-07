Fermanagh group to appear on ‘Opry le Daniel’

TALENTED GROUP… ‘Tully’ is set to appear on the new series of ‘Opry le Daniel’ on TG4.

A FERMANAGH band is set to team up with Country music sensation Daniel O’Donnell on the new series of his popular TG4 programme which celebrates the best in the local music scene.

‘Tully’, the family band from the Knocks area of Fermanagh, are set to feature on the new series of ‘Opry le Daniel’, where they’ll perform some of their top tracks and talk about their career.

The group has been a popular performer at many weddings, parties and events in Fermanagh.

They earned national recognition when they collaborated with Country star Nathan Carter on his single ‘Listen to the Radio’, which has seen the band become in demand across the country.

‘Tully’ has built on their newfound fame by releasing a number of new songs and covers, including ‘Dying Day’, ‘Auld Lang Syne’ and most recently, its own version of ‘The King’s Shilling’.

It has also been confirmed that Lisa McHugh, who lives in Enniskillen, will feature on the series.

“I am absolutely delighted to be back on stage recording for this new series,” O’Donnell said.

“It is always a pleasure to perform in front of the great audiences in Derry’s Millennium Forum. And what a line-up we have this time round, you won’t want to miss it.”

‘Tully’ will feature in the series later this month, on Wednesday, March 26.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition