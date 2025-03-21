Fermanagh Geopark sites remain closed

ALMOST two months after Storm Éowyn battered Fermanagh, some of the county’s main geopark sites remain closed as a major clean-up operation takes place.

Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark confirmed that, as a result of the extent of the storm, Lough Navar Scenic Forest Drive, Castle Archdale Forest and Belmore Forest still all remain closed.

“A number of geopark sites across Fermanagh and Cavan remain closed as we continue with clear up efforts after Storm Éowyn,” a spokesperson said.

“We recognise the inconvenience this causes and ask for your continued co-operation in not attempting to access any sites which are currently closed or where works are taking place.”

Tully Castle in Monea also remains closed for redevelopment.

“Tully Castle is closed for scheduled works for a period of approximately three weeks. We thank our teams, and partners, for their ongoing commitment to the post storm clean up,” they said.

A number of areas in the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark have since opened.

Aghnaglack Trail at Ballintempo Forest, Castle Caldwell Forest, St Mogues Island and Cornagee Viewpoint were among the many areas that suffered damage but have since been repaired.

Storm Éowyn was one of the worst weather incidents in Fermanagh for many years.

Thousands of homes across the county were also without electricity and power for a number of days, but all areas in Fermanagh have since been restored.

