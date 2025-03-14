Fermanagh gears up for bumper bank holiday weekend

ENNISKILLEN is the place to be once again this St Patrick’s Day, with tens of thousands expected to descend on the county town for the celebrations.

The hard working team at Project St Patrick have organised yet another bumper bank holiday weekend focused around this year’s theme of ‘Jump and Jive into ‘25’.

The festivities kick off this Sunday evening with the now-famous illuminated flotilla on the Erne. A relatively recent addition to the annual programme, the flotilla has quickly become a family favourite.

Coordinated by the Enniskillen branch of the Inland Waterways Association Ireland (IWAI), the flotilla has also come to mark the beginning of the boating season in Fermanagh.

This year the illuminations won’t just be on the water, though, with the Coa Community Association also organising a glowing tractor and truck run back on land.

The flotilla sets off from 6.30pm this Sunday, March 16, while the tractor run gets underway from 7.30pm. There will also be plenty of family fun at Enniskillen Castle, with food, refreshments, and entertainment from The Porter Bellys.

Then, on the big day itself this Monday, there festivities begin at 1.30 with a free family fun day taking place throughout the town, supported by local businesses.

The main event, the annual spectacular parade, will then set off from BT car park at 3.30pm. Combining tradition with a modern carnival style, it’s is expected to wow the crowds once again.

This year’s parade will be led up through the county town by Project St Patrick’s chosen charity and grand marshall this year, Cancer Focus NI, who getting set to open the North’s first therapeutic cancer support centre in Enniskillen this year.

Róisín McManus from Project St Patrick said the volunteer team were delighted to be working with Cancer Focus.

“Leading the way before an audience of over 30,000 spectators, they will not only make a powerful entrance onto our High Street but also raise awareness of their vital care and support services for patients and their families,” she said.

“Additionally, this platform will help them recruit volunteers, the backbone behind making a real and lasting difference in the community.”

Fermanagh fundraising officer with Cancer Focus, Krystle Corrigan, said the opportunity to lead the parade would showcase the extensive work the charity is doing locally.

“We welcome people to come along, cheer us, and find out more about the wonderful services that will soon be available on their doorstep,” she said.

“And of course, we hope the people of Fermanagh choose to support our work in the coming months through volunteering or fundraising.”

To learn more about how you can support Cancer Focus in their work in Fermanagh contact krystlecorrigan@cancerfocusni.org

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007