Fermanagh GAA ‘seeking clarification’ from Croke Park

FERMANAGH GAA will be making a “formal approach” to Croke Park to request that Leitrim’s scoring difference in Division Three is disregarded, after Saturday’s game was conceded.

The Connacht side conceded their league match to the Erne men citing a lack of numbers. The Erne boss has said that they’ll be contacting Croke Park on the issue.

“The only thing is that we are seeking clarification from Croke Park is that we believe the games that Leitrim have played would be taken out,” he told ‘The Irish News’.

“I think Croke Park would have to do that, and all of their games would have to be taken out. I think that is something they would have to do.”

