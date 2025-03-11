Fermanagh GAA launch new pilot competition for U16s

Aodhan Maguire and Daniel McGerty during the 2024 U16 League Final replay between Kinawley and Teemore.

An under-16 seven-a-side side football competition begins this Thursday night at the Bawnacre Centre, Irvinestown and will continue for eight weeks.

The purpose of the new competition is to provide additional games for players overage for under-14, in a window where no other games are available to them.

15 teams from across the county have entered and have been split into two divisions, based primarily on geographical location.

The teams located furthest away will play in the games throwing in at 7:45pm and those closest will throw-in at 8:45pm.

A number of changes to the normal playing rules are in place for this competition;

(1) No scores may be made from a player’s own half;

(2) Each team must have at least two players in each half at all times (instead of the normal three).

(3) If a team has a lead of eight points or more, that team must remove a player (of their own choosing) until the difference between the two teams reduces below eight points;

(4) In the event of teams finishing level on points in a group, score difference will not be a factor;

(4) There shall be no maximum number of substitutions made during a game of a competition or maximum size of a panel of any team;

(5) A 45m shall be taken on the halfway point of the pitch, opposite where the ball crossed the end line;

(6) All players competing will have been born in either 2009 or 2010

(7) There will be no marks (kickout or advanced).

For more information on the benefits of small-sided games, please visit https://learning.gaa.ie/node/269022