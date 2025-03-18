Fermanagh farmer Lorraine on work-life balance

FOR Lorraine Montgomery, farming is more than a passion – it’s a way of life.

Growing up on a beef suckler farm in Fermanagh, she always knew she wanted to be involved in agriculture.

Now, as she and her husband establish their own farming enterprise over the Tyrone border in Aughnacloy, Lorraine is ensuring she has the knowledge and skills to make it a success.

To strengthen her expertise, Lorraine enrolled in the Agricultural Business Operations (ABO) course at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE). The part-time Level 2 Certificate program is designed for those looking to expand their agricultural knowledge while earning a formal qualification.

With classes available at three CAFRE campuses and the flexibility of evening sessions, it’s a popular choice for busy farmers and professionals alike.

“I am really enjoying the course and learning a lot from it,” Lorraine says. “Even though I grew up on a farm, I quickly realised that to maximise the potential of our recently established beef enterprise, I needed to improve my farming knowledge.”

The couple’s farm focuses on buying in beef store heifers, which they fatten and sell at 24 months of age.

With her background in agriculture, Lorraine already had a strong foundation, but she saw the ABO course as an opportunity to refine her skills and learn modern farming techniques.

Balancing farming with her career as a Cardiac Rehabilitation Specialist Nurse and being a mum to two young boys, Lorraine needed a course that fit her lifestyle.

perfect solution

The ABO course, which runs for 20 weeks with most content delivered online, was the perfect solution.

“The online format suits my busy schedule, but I also really enjoy the face-to-face sessions on campus and the farm visits,” she explains.

“It’s great to meet other like-minded people. Our class has 30 students from different backgrounds, all with varying reasons for taking the course.”

One of the most valuable aspects of the course for Lorraine has been the soil nutrient management module. “It has been particularly useful when considering our grassland management. The knowledge I’ve gained is already helping us make better decisions for our farm.”

With 180 students enrolled this year, the ABO course continues to be a popular choice for those looking to develop their agricultural expertise. Course manager Kenneth Johnston highlights the program’s success, noting that students can specialise in beef, sheep, crops, or dairying depending on their interests.

For Lorraine, the experience has been invaluable. “I would highly recommend this course to anyone interested in agriculture and hoping to achieve a worthwhile qualification.”

For more information on the Agricultural Business Operations course, visit the CAFRE website at www.cafre.ac.uk

