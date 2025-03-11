Fermanagh family’s fundariser to help others

A FERMANAGH family are undertaking a mammoth charity fundraiser to raise awareness of a condition that claimed the life of their precious son, and to help others going through the same heartbreak.

Little James McCaffrey was sadly born sleeping at the end of January this year. He had been diagnosed with anencephaly, a neural tube defect that affects the formation of the brain and skull bones.

Now, his parents Kirsty and Michael and their families are talking part in the ‘Walk 100k in March’ challenge in honour of James and every other much-loved baby who is sadly not with us today.

They are also aiming to raise money to support the charity Sands, which is focused on saving babies’ lives and supporting bereaved families.

“We are hoping to try and raise awareness of this condition as well hopefully raise some money for an amazing charity that jointly provides the ‘Forget me Not’ bereavement suite in our local hospital in Enniskillen,” said Kirsty and Michael.

“This room helped give us a space to spend precious time with our darling boy and to say goodbye.

They added, “Sands ensure that everyone affected by the loss of a baby gets the support they need and deserve when facing the toughest of times.

“They campaign for change, provide training for midwives and healthcare professionals, and support research so that fewer babies die and so that less families experience the tragedy of losing their baby.

“Anything you are able to donate means so much.”

The McCaffrey family have already reached their target of £1,000, and donations are obviously still warmly welcome, with the fundraiser open until the end of this month. All money raised will go towards helping Sands support local families.

To donate visit https://fundraising.sands.org.uk/fundraisers/JamesMcCaffrey

The family have thanked all those who have generously donated so far. They have also said anyone who wishes to join them on their walking would be more than welcome.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007