Fermanagh families holding out hope for justice

A TROUBLES legacy body, with a former senior police officer from Enniskillen at the helm, remains committed to getting the “unvarnished truth for victims, survivors and families” of the local conflict.

Peter Sheridan, pictured below, is the commissioner for investigations at the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery, which will take over many unresolved Troubles cases.

Following his appointment, the Legacy Act was temporarily banned, causing widespread anger.

The UK Government has since began the process of repealing the ban on the controversial Legacy Act, which could see families get justice for those killed in Troubles-related murders.

The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery is keen to push on.

“We are committed to getting the unvarnished truth for victims, survivors and families. That remains our unwavering focus for this year and beyond,” a statement from ICRIR said.

“We are pursuing our investigations and will be publishing our first findings reports in the autumn.

“We know that answers, often long sought, cannot be rushed. We will continue to demonstrate care and diligence in how we deliver for those who have come to the Commission.”

Following his appointment, Mr Sheridan said he was committed to helping people get justice.

“I’ve spent the last 15 years working for an organisation that is dedicated to bringing peace and reconciliation to Northern Ireland,” the Enniskillen man said.

“Before this, [I spent] a substantial period of my career working to deliver law and order in our community.

“I am absolutely committed to carrying out this role without fear or favour and I fully expect everyone to hold me accountable to do this.”

The repeal of the Legacy Act could see the Leonard family finally get justice for the killing of Michael Leonard, a 24-year-old from Pettigo, who was shot and killed by the RUC in May 1973.

Just hours after an inquest into his death was ordered in May, the Legacy Act came into force, preventing the family from getting their long-sought after investigation into Mr Leonard’s murder.

Fermanagh peer, Tom Elliott, has blasted the UK Government for ordering a Legacy Act repeal.

“I am hugely frustrated, particularly given that the government were only just in place when they announced a public inquiry into the Pat Finucane murder,” Mr Elliott said in the House of Lords.

“We have hundreds and thousands of victims in Northern Ireland without that opportunity.

“I visited and continue to visit their families. They say to me – for example, the victims of the Enniskillen bomb – ‘Where is the public inquiry? Where is the equality for me? There is none.”

