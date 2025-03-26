Fermanagh drugs accused launches foul-mouthed tirade

A SELF-REPRESETING man accused of drugs offences has launched a foul-mouthed tirade from the dock.

Brian Patrick Joseph Murphy (57) from Ballaghmore Heights, Enniskillen is charged with cultivating, possessing and being concerned in the supply of cannabis on 19 March.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Dungannon magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

Asked if he understood the charges, Murphy replied , “No I don’t.” He then spoke out repeatedly until District Judge Francis Rafferty warned him, “Don’t say another word.” However to this Murphy demanded, “Why? Why not.” When the judge asked if he wished to apply for bail Murphy retorted, “No comment.” “I’ll take that as a no then,” said Judge Rafferty.

On being told he was being remanded in custody Murphy told him to “F*** off.”

The judge again tried to explain the position by Murphy shouted, “F*** you. Paedophiles and rapists.

All of you.” As he was led to the cells, he again shouted “F*** off.”

Judge Rafferty ordered him to appear again by video-link on 14 April.

