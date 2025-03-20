Fermanagh community to rally for ‘wonderful’ Oisín

THE local community is set to pull on the running shoes and take part in a huge charity walk and run to raise money for a number of cancer organisations which have supported a local student.

A huge crowd is expected to turn out to St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin on Sunday, March 30, for the event which will raise proceeds for non-profit organisations, chosen by Oisín Cassidy.

The 22-year-old is undergoing treatment for cancer and the Fermanagh community is set to show its support and love for the talented runner in the upcoming charity fundraising campaign.

“Oisín [Cassidy] is a wonderful 22-year-old lad who has successfully represented his schools and Enniskillen Running Club in athletics, at local and national level,” a ‘Rock Runners’ post read.

“He was previously selected by Athletics NI to compete in numerous international events. We are proud that Oisín, from our own local area, has had such success.

“One year ago, Oisín was diagnosed with cancer and has since been undergoing treatment.

“In recognition of the inspiration that Oisín continues to be to our local community we are donating all proceeds to a number of cancer charities nominated by Oisín,” the spokesperson added.

The charity event has received wide support from St Michael’s College and local running groups.

A JustGiving page has been set up and can be found on the ‘Rock Runners’ Facebook page.

