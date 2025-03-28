Fermanagh community rallies around injured cat

THE Fermanagh community has rallied to cover the “significant costs” of treatment for a cat which suffered extensive damage to its eye after it was hit by a car on the Tempo Road in Enniskillen.

Lost Paws NI launched an urgent appeal on Saturday, after a cat which had been struck by a vehicle on a busy road in the town, with the community rallying to raise money to support the pet.

“We secured the injured cat that was on the Tempo Road in Enniskillen. The cat is currently with our trusted veterinary team, receiving medical treatment,” a statement from ‘Lost Paws NI’ read.

“We are committed to giving this precious animal the best chance at recovery. However, these emergency treatments come with significant costs.

“We are appealing to the public for donations to cover the veterinary care that this little baby requires. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a huge difference,” the statement said.

A number of animals have been put at significant risk throughout Fermanagh recently, with animal sanctuaries reporting that the number of pets being abandoned locally has surged.

