Fermanagh Camino fever sweeps into town

READY TO WALK… Phil McGrenaghan pictured with sisters Charlene and Sabrina who are taking on the Fermanagh Camino.

A LARGE crowd is expected to turn out next week when the much-anticipated three-day Fermanagh Camino event takes place in the county to raise money for a local support charity.

Kicking off on April 6, the walk invites participants to explore the landscapes of Fermanagh, beginning at the serene shores of Lough Derg and culminating in Enniskillen town.

Spanning approximately 35 miles (56 km), the journey will cover 13 miles on day one, 12 miles on day two, and 10 miles on day three, while raising money for the organisation ‘Cancer Connect’.

Advertisement

The volunteer-led charity has been providing essential support to Fermanagh families affected by cancer for over 15 years, from its centre which is based in Forthill Street in Enniskillen.

A range of services are provided to those affected by cancer including counselling, complimentary therapies, specialist bra and swimwear fitting service and an equipment loan service.

Cancer Connect has also established Devenish Dragons, dragon boat paddling, to support individuals who have been affected by cancer in the county.

Co-founder of Cancer Connect, Phil McGrenaghan, is excited by the upcoming event.

“We’re thrilled to bring the first-ever Fermanagh Camino to the shores of Lough Erne. As a charity, we are supported by the people of Fermanagh to support the people of Fermanagh,” he said.

“This event will showcase everything that makes Fermanagh unique, our vibrant business community, our incredible people, our breathtaking landscapes, and our rich history, all while supporting a worthy cause. It promises to be a fantastic three days.”

A number of local businesses have pledged their support for the Fermanagh Camino, with Encirc and Future Renewables, named as the headline sponsors for the upcoming event.

Advertisement

“Encirc is proud to support the Fermanagh Camino, a fantastic event raising funds for Cancer Connect, a charity deeply embedded in our community,” said Managing Director, Sean Murphy.

“Well done to Phil and the team for their vision in bringing the Camino to Fermanagh and we wish them every success.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition