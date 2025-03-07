Fermanagh business owners attend major conference

SMALL business owners in Fermanagh recently attended a major conference which outlined new innovative ways that the industry can reduce their energy costs.

Many local businesses have been struggling to cope with the surging prices in the wake of the cost-of-living crisis, with some urging for support from the local Council and other organisations.

Business owners from the Fermanagh and Omagh area attended the SME Big Breakfast Briefing, which was recently held at the Glenavon Hotel.

Advertisement

Chairman of the Mid South West Region Governance Steering Group, Kevin Savage, feels that making connections with other business owners and leaders could benefit Fermanagh firms.

“Sustainability is a key pillar in transforming the economy in the Mid South West Region so it’s important that businesses are not left behind in the race to net zero,” Mr Savage said.

“We know there are ever increasing demands on small and medium business owners struggling with rising costs.

“This programme takes away a lot of the hassle by showing you how to make more sustainable choices, helping to lower costs while also giving you a strategic edge in securing contracts.”

A number of Fermanagh businesses have considered how they can become more eco-friendly, with the likes of Mannok and Encirc agreeing to new schemes to reduce carbon emissions.

The importance of Fermanagh businesses working alongside their partners in the Mid South West area was highlighted following the appeals for the much-anticipated growth deal.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council led the fight for the Mid South West Growth Deal to be given the green light, after it was temporarily paused by the UK Government.

Advertisement

Following the announcement that the Mid South West Growth Deal would go ahead, Council chairman, John McClaughry, feels it will be of major benefit to the local industry and community.

“We worked closely with other councils and have met with representatives from Leitrim, Monaghan, Cavan, Donegal, Cookstown, and Mid Ulster,” Mr McClaughry told the ‘Herald.

“Keeping that positive momentum going for the whole area is a priority. It may take a few years to come to fruition, but getting it over the line was amazing.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition