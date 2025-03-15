Fermanagh boss Donnelly ‘wary’ of Leitrim challenge

“Focus on ourselves” will be Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly’s message to his players as they head into their penultimate league fixture with Leitrim this Sunday.
While promotion is still mathematically possible, it would very much depend on other results going in the Erne men’s favour.
Things are tight in Division Three. Kildare leads the charge, with Offaly also joint first with eight points.
Laois and Clare lie third and fourth respectively with Fermanagh occupying the fifth spot.
Below them, Antrim, Sligo and bottom-of-the-table Leitrim are battling it out in the relegation spots, but at this stage, anything could happen.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere