Fermanagh boss Donnelly ‘wary’ of Leitrim challenge

“Focus on ourselves” will be Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly’s message to his players as they head into their penultimate league fixture with Leitrim this Sunday.

While promotion is still mathematically possible, it would very much depend on other results going in the Erne men’s favour.

Things are tight in Division Three. Kildare leads the charge, with Offaly also joint first with eight points.

Advertisement

Laois and Clare lie third and fourth respectively with Fermanagh occupying the fifth spot.

Below them, Antrim, Sligo and bottom-of-the-table Leitrim are battling it out in the relegation spots, but at this stage, anything could happen.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0