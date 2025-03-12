Fermanagh band The Tumbling Paddies to star on TG4

LOCAL STARS… The Tumbling Paddies are set to make their debut on ‘Glór Tíre’ on Tuesday night.

THE Tumbling Paddies are committed to keeping “things lively” at their gigs as they prepare to be the house band on a major TG4 talent show which recognises some of Ireland’s top stars.

The Fermanagh band, who have burst onto the music scene, has been confirmed as the main act on ‘Glór Tíre’, on Tuesday (March 18), which will see Patrick Treacy make his competition debut.

Treacy, pictured left, from Donagh, is set to perform his hit single ‘The Legend Joe Mahon’ and a version of ‘Past The Point Of Rescue’, while he’ll be backed by the ‘The Tumbling Paddies’ band.

“Paddy recorded this about a year ago, about the hotel owner, Joe Mahon. With Paddy being from Fermanagh, it will be well known to people in the county,” lead singer, Gareth Maguire, said.

The Tumbling Paddies are preparing to head to Australia next week when they kick off their tour of Down Under at ‘The Triffid’ in Brisbane on Friday, March 14, to the delight of fans.

It’s going to be an action-packed few days for The Tumbling Paddies, with gigs scheduled for Sydney on March 15 and in Melbourne on March 16, before celebrating St Patrick’s Day in Perth.

The Fermanagh band is looking forward to making their mark on the international stage.

“We’re in America in August. We’ll just be back from Australia at that stage,” Martin Treacy, a member of the local group, said.

“The next stop is Canada and the US. We’re doing five dates, and then back to the UK one weekend in every four. It’s an Irish and UK tour all the time, and Spain as well, and Germany.”

The six-man band is going from strength to strength and they’re thankful for the support.

“There’s a great young crowd that come to our shows and we’re young ourselves, or we like to think we are anyhow,” lead singer Maguire said.

“When you see the young people out, going for a mad dance, they don’t want to be listening to sad, slow, songs, so we keep it lit and drive them on.

“That’s the aim of a Tumbling Paddies gig, keep things lively,” the Derrylin man added.

There’s plenty of Fermanagh flavour on the ‘Glór Tíre’ series with Arney singer Conor Owens also competing for the title, where he’s being mentored by rising star, David James.

