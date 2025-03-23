Female gang linked to series of Fermanagh shop thefts

The PSNI believe the same women have been behind a number of thefts from shops in Tyrone and Fermanagh.

The thieves have also targeted stores in the Armagh region.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds today said: “In investigating the recent reported thefts we have determined that many of the incidents are very similar in the ‘modus operandi’ used by the thieves.

“We believe that by raising awareness of this apparent ‘modus operandi’ we can help business owners be alert to risk.

“In the reported thefts we are investigating, the suspects, who are predominantly female, appear to target high value alcohol such as brandy or champagne, and these are mainly taken from smaller community shops rather than large supermarket chains.

“The thieves appear to primarily dress in long flowing clothing like maxi-skirts and long dresses, often layered with other long cardigans and coats that allow them to conceal stolen items on their person.

“They have also been known to carry rucksacks and large bags and seem to travel as a group, often entering stores two or three at a time.”

CI Dodds urged all business owners, employees and members of the public, to report any concerns to police as soon as possible.

“We will use all of the tools at our disposal to identify and arrest offender for this series of thefts.

“We also encourage business owners to install CCTV if not already in place.

“Footage from previous thefts has been invaluable in helping us build a profile of the offenders we are looking for.

“Also consider adding anti-theft devices to your higher value items, including premium alcohol brands.

“Information provided by businesses and the community is vital in helping us form a picture of what is happening for retailers and develop a police response to tackle it head on, so please get in touch if you have any information or see anything in your local shop that causes you concern.”