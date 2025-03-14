+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Erne minors kickstart season with visit of Donegal
Fermanagh minor captain Conor Casey (right) alongside vice-captains Rian Kennedy (left) and Tomás Cathcart.

Erne minors kickstart season with visit of Donegal

Posted: 7:58 am March 14, 2025
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Fermanagh minors kickstart their Minor Football League this Saturday when they take on near neighbours Donegal in Shamrock Park, Roslea (2pm).

Pat Cadden’s side will then travel to Breffni Park for their second game with Cavan on Saturday, March 22.

Fermanagh have been working towards those two formidable oppositions in recent weeks with challenge games against Antrim and Longford last month.

While both games resulted in Erne defeats; a five-point away loss to Antrim in Jordanstown and a one-point defeat at home to Longford in Newtownbutler, Cadden was happy with what his 37-player squad took from those games.

“Every lad got 80 minutes of football – 40 minutes one day and 40 minutes the next.

Posted: 7:58 am March 14, 2025
