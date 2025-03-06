Enniskillen U18s bidding to retain their crown

The Enniskillen under-18 side that beat City of Armagh 45-0 in the semi-final.

Enniskillen under 18s will aim to defend their crown this Sunday (1pm) at Kingspan Stadium when they take on the amalgamated side of Banbridge/Malone/Larne/Ophir.

While Enniskillen coach Ian Ross said they know little about Sunday’s opposition, the goal for his side will nonetheless be the same.

“Every year there’s a change of personnel, for the younger girls that haven’t been to the Kingspan before they’ll be eager to get there and defend it. For the older ones, it’s their last opportunity to play youth rugby.

