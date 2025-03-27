Enniskillen U18s are crowned league champions

Enniskillen…35

Limavady/Ballymoney…12

Enniskillen U18 girls were crowned league champions after they made it eight wins from eight at the weekend.

Freya Brennan scored in the corner after a lovely run by Sarah Johnston, Leah Irwin, and the final offload by Madeline Hamill. Eve Balfour added the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

After the Skins’ defence absorbed a sustained period of pressure they went on the attack and some goo link up play between backs Eve Balfour, Leah Irwin and Ellen Graham saw Amy Meeke run the length of the pitch to score a superb try converted by Balfour to double their lead.

Playing against a strong wind in the second half, Skins started with a renewed vigour and huge tackling again from Rianna Mulligan, Alice Reynolds and Sophie Moore dislodged the ball into the hands of Mollie Magee who in turn passed to Hamill who scorched up the right wing to score from halfway. Balfour converted for a 21-0 lead.

The Limavady/Ballymoney team were strong but it was the aggression and tenacity shown by the Skins’ defence that kept them at bay almost all day.

The visitors were awarded a penalty try and the unfortunate Madeline Hamill was yellow carded.

Not to be deterred, this reignited the fire in the Skins’ girls and Orlaith Maguire ran in a superb forwards’ try after Sarah Corry and the outstanding ‘Player of the Match’, Alex Boyd tackled hard to stop the visitors. Leah Irwin added the conversion for a 28-7 lead.

Limavady showed their metal again by driving over the line but Enniskillen got a final score when Sarah Conlin, Emma Fawcett and Alex Boyd released the speedy Orlaith Maguire to score under the posts. Leah Irwin added point to wrap up the scoring and maintain their 100 percent winning record.

The game was marred by the injuries to Alex Boyd who broke her collarbone and Niamh Barrett who suffered a broken finger and all at the club wish them well.