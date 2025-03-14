Enniskillen Rugby Club open spectator stand

ENNISKILLEN Rugby Club said the development of a new stand is “a fantastic asset” for its members and supporters after it received financial support from the Council and local businesses.

Excitement was high at Mullaghmeen recently as the new spectator stand was officially opened, following a major redevelopment project, which will greatly benefit the fans and supporters.

“It is proving to be a fantastic asset, especially with our Fermanagh weather,” Tommy Dane, President of Enniskillen Rugby Club, said following the official opening.

“It is full to capacity with senior team supporters and parents watching over their children while training and playing of whom we have over 300 boys and girls of all age groups and abilities.”

Enniskillen Rugby Club received financial support from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council through its ‘Capital Grant Programme’, with local business Encirc also pledging support.

Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh, John McClaughry, welcomed the new development.

“The Capital Grant Programme supports local groups to deliver high quality capital projects or enhance and complement existing facilities,” Mr McClaughry said.

“This fulfils the priorities of enhancing facilities and contributes towards the Council’s commitment to improving citizen wellbeing and ensuring people have opportunities to be healthy and active.”

