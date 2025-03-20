Enniskillen man charged with bar incident

MULTIPLE charges relating to an alleged incident in an Enniskillen bar have been put to a 41-year-old man who appeared in court.

Aaron Joseph McManus from Kilmacormick Road, Enniskillen is accused of assaulting a male, damaging drinking glasses, threatening to destroy the bar, using disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.

Offending is alleged to have occurred at the Lough Inn Bar on February 19.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court all charges could be connected. Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy remanded McManus on continuing bail to return to court on March 26

