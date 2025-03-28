Enniskillen man accused of sex communication with child

STRICT bail conditions have been imposed on a 24-year-old man who appeared in court accused of child sexual communication.

Damien McCabe from Magheraveely Road, Enniskillen is charged with committing the offence for his own sexual gratification on July 21.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley set bail at £300 and ordered McCabe not to engage on any social media including dating sites.

He is also banned from all contact with anyone aged under 18 unless approved by Social Services. The case will return to court on April 14.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007