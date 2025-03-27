Enniskillen incident is response to ‘smell of smoke’

The ongoing incident in Enniskillen this afternoon (Thursday, March 27) is in response to reports of a smell of smoke from a local business in the town, the NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has confirmed.

The incident on Townhall Street is ongoing, with one appliance from Enniskillen Fire Station and one appliance from Irvinestown Fire Station in attendance. A number of commercial premises, including Sports Direct and the Edinburgh Woollen Mill have been evacuated.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.