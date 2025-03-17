+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEnniskillen celebrates St Patrick’s day!

Enniskillen celebrates St Patrick’s day!

Posted: 5:29 pm March 17, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

Enniskillen came alive for a Jump and  Jive themed St Patricks day parade!

The parade, music, and community spirit made it a celebration to remember with families and friends gathering to celebrate the patron saint.

Watch clips from the parade in the video below!

Advertisement

Related posts:

Val Valentine celebrates 100th birthday Joy as Fermanagh Fishing Classic festival reinstated Outrage at changes to Fermanagh retail park

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:29 pm March 17, 2025
Top
Advertisement