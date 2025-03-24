Email sent to Enniskillen schools believed to be ‘hoax’

POLICE believe that an email, which was sent to three schools in Enniskillen and resulted in a security alert at their premises, was a “hoax”.

“Police investigating the circumstances of a threatening email sent to nine schools in Northern Ireland today, Monday 24 March, causing some of them to close are, at this time, treating the matter as a hoax,” a statement read.

“Police received reports from three schools in Strabane, three schools in Ballycastle and three schools in Enniskillen this morning that they had received an email during the early hours of today. Officers were immediately deployed to each school to engage with staff.

Advertisement

“Checks have not, at this time, resulted in anything untoward at any of the schools. Based on enquiries and information to date, police are treating this as a hoax.”

While enquiries are continuing, Police Chief Superintendent, Gillian Kearney, is urging the community to remain vigilant.

“We take incidents of this nature very seriously and we understand the concern in the community, not to mention the disruption it has caused in each of the school communities and for students and parents,” she said.

“Thank you to each of the schools for their assistance with our enquiries to date. Our enquiries are ongoing and we will continue to liaise with each of the schools impacted to provide reassurance.

“We urge everyone, in the meantime, to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to police immediately by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.”