Elliott helps Ireland to silver medal in Falkirk

St Michael’s athlete Finn Elliott was among the 150-plus athletes who took part in this year’s Cross Country International in Scotland.

Elliott was part of the Irish Boys’ U15 team following a terrific run at the National Championships in Galway a fortnight ago.

Getting his first international was a proud moment for him and his family before taking on the meandering course.

The firm ground in Callendar Park in Falkirk, saw Finn run in the Junior Boys’ 4000m, the second race on the programme.

The St Michael’s student acquitted himself very well being mid-pack throughout before finishing in 18th position which saw him as the seventh Irish finisher. In the team standings, Ireland finished second to a strong English outfit but well ahead of Scotland who took bronze.