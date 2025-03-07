Dublin delight for runner Gallagher

The Irish Over 60 4 x 400m team that broke the World Age group Record for the event in Dublin. Pictured (left to right) Moria Groome (Trim AC), Mary Kinsella (Drogheda & District), Tina Gallagher (Oisin Mc Grath AC) and Carol Kearney (Lucan Harriers).

Local athlete Tina Gallagher was part of the Ireland Masters relay squad who set two new World Masters Indoor records at the recent NIA Meet which was held in Dublin.

The Oisin McGrath athlete has been in fine form this indoor season and along with Moria Groome of Trim AC, Carol Kearney of Lucan Harriers and Mary Kinsella of Drogheda and District they broke the old 4 x 400m Women’s Over 60 record of 4.58.48 set by a team from the USA in Chicago.

The Irish quartet had nearly two seconds to spare as they finished in a time of 4.56.62.

“Never did I imagine when I started back in the sport that I would have a world record to my name,” the Belcoo woman told the ‘Herald.

“Masters athletics is great and all the girls make it so much fun. Despite been competitors we are great friends and I’m over the moon that I could do my bit to help this team to a world record.”

Leinster Masters Indoor Championships

The Track and Field Indoor season is in full swing for all the age categories. At the Leinster Masters Championships in Dublin on Saturday, two local athletes were in fine form.

Fresh from her world record exploits at the same venue three days earlier, Belcoo’s Gallagher was once again in record breaking form, this time in the 60m Hurdles.

Gallagher gave a splendid display of hurdling to win her age category and in doing so her time of 11.24 took down her old record figures of 11.56 that she set in London some three weeks ago.

Gallagher had two further victories in the Over 60 age group with wins in both the 60m and Shot Putt.

Niall Fox also had a successful championship. The Clones athlete took silver in the Men’s Over 45 60m in a time of 8.02, and later in the day finished 4th over 200m in 26.18.

Both athletes will conclude their Indoor season this weekend at the Irish Masters Championships which take place on Saturday at the TUS Arena, Athlone.

Provincial Juvenile Indoors Championships

Despite the numbers being down, there were plenty of fine performances at the Ulster and Northern Ireland U12 to U19 over the course of the weekend at the TUS Arena, Athlone.

In the U18 200m, St Michael’s College athlete Jack O’Connor was assigned the tight inside lane.

This failed to faze the Belcoo lad as he took the win in a tight finish in a winning time of 23.38 just ahead of North Down’s Ben Kirk who was second in 23.44.

He later lined up in the outside lane in the heats of the 400m. In only his second race over the distance O Connor won his heat in 51.57 which left him the fastest qualifier for the final.

As a precaution, O’Connor withdrew from the final as he felt a slight tightness in his hamstring so decided that he was satisfied with his day’s work and not risk getting injured.

Meanwhile, Tarvids, competing for Omagh Harriers, recorded two legal marks in the U17 Triple Jump with his best effort of 12.46 just short of his personal best but good enough to secure gold.

The two lads will now move forward to the Nationals which take place later this month.

Bundoran Festival of Racing

The first weekend in March saw crowds from right across the country descend on the coastal seaside town of Bundoran for a great weekend of racing.

Over the years the numbers that the 5k attracts have steadily grown with the main event on Saturday – the 10 Miles – always selling out well in advance.

Over 400 athletes of all ages contested the 5k on Friday evening. Martin Cox took the win in 16.00 with Enniskillen Running Club’s Fergus Mc Girr finishing third in 17.06.

On Saturday morning conditions were kind to the 1400 plus competitors who took part in the 10 miler where Jake O’Regan was an impressive winner in 50.38.

The ever-improving James Nann of Enniskillen Running Club had an excellent run to place seventh in a time of 55.35.

Clones athlete Bernie McAdam was the first Fermanagh lady home in a time of 1.13.08 which also seen her finish third in the Women’s Over-50 category.