Donnelly switches focus to Down after positive campaign
Kieran Donnelly.

Donnelly switches focus to Down after positive campaign

Posted: 10:13 am March 26, 2025
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Four wins, two defeats and one draw…that’s how Fermanagh fared in a difficult division and realistically, after the opening day hammering away to Kildare, staying in Division Three looked tricky enough.

However, Donnelly’s men grew in stature and held on for a one-point win against Antrim in Ederney the second day out. A two-point defeat in round three to Clare is one Donnelly pinpoints as the main “regret” though.

A superb one-point win against Offaly in Ederney followed, and all in Erne County looked up rather than down as fears of relegation lessened, but there was still work to be done.

