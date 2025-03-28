Derrylin drink driver crashed into Necarne gates

A DERRYLIN woman who was found asleep in her car after crashing into the gates of the Necarne Estate has been disqualified for drink driving.

Enya Leonard (36) of Fortlea, Derrylin pleaded guilty to drink driving at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Leonard had been found in her car on Saturday, August 10 last, at the gates of the Necarne Estate on the Enniskillen Road outside Irvinestown.

There was damage to the gates of the estate, and the air bags of Leonard’s car had been deployed.

Officers noticed a smell of alcohol in the car, and it appeared Leonard – who was the only occupant – had been sick. When she woke, she was slurring her words.

Leonard was taken to the SWAH, and while there a blood test was taken that showed she had a reading of 157mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, the legal limit being 80mg.

Defence solicitor Michael Fahy noted this “wasn’t the highest reading” he’d seen before the court.

Mr Fahy said Leonard had been going through a difficult time when the accident had happened, but she now has her “life back on track.”

District Judge Alana McSorley fined Leonard £350 and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.

