Derrygonnelly road closure sparks commuter frustration

RESIDENTS along the Derrygonnelly Road are expressing their frustration over the closure of the route, which they feel is unnecessary and disruptive.

With detours causing delays and inconvenience in their daily routines, many locals are questioning the extent of the roadwork and the communication surrounding the closure.

From Monday to Friday (March 14), from 8am to 6pm, the Derrygonnelly Road is closed for resurfacing. The suggested diversion is to take the Lough Shore Road into and out of Enniskillen. The Department of Infrastructure has confirmed that school buses will be accommodated.

“I travel on the Derrygonnelly Road daily, so it’s going to be a massive inconvenience,” one motorist told the ‘Herald.

“It’s going to result in me taking some back roads and I’d expect that there’ll be an increase in traffic on them too, as the main road is now closed. It’s going to mean that we’ll have to leave extra time for journeys.”

The local resident does concede that the improvements are badly needed to the Derrygonnelly Road.

“This work has been a long time in the pipeline. While it’s going to cause major inconvenience, no doubt about that, I think it will be beneficial for the area in the long run,” they added.

Another frustrated motorist explained how no warning was given about the closure.

“We got no warning of a road closure. A sign appeared in the village at the end of last week and it seemed to be the first time most people had heard of it,” they said.

“From what has been shared by local politicians online, it is quite a small stretch of road at Monea that is to be resurfaced, so it begs the question why a traffic light system or shorter hours to facilitate commuters couldn’t be put in place, rather than a diversion via Lough Shore Road which adds length to journeys and is already a very busy road.”

Local councillor Adam Gannon said he is glad to see the much needed resurfacing taking place but understands the inconvenience this causes for road users.

“Obviously, the closure is a significant inconvenience to people in the area but those who need live on the road will have access, as well as school buses,” Mr Gannon said.

“The road seems closed from quite a distance out but only the section at Monea is closed and the road can be used up to this point if going to a location before the actual closure. The location of the road closed signs is to encourage people to take the recommended diversion.

“I’d advise motorists to give themselves extra time to make their journeys and hopefully the new surface will be beneficial.”

