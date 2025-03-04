Country stars set to collab at Fermanagh dance

SOME of Fermanagh’s top Country stars are set to collaborate for what’s expected to be a major night of music and craic at the much-anticipated ‘Donagh Dance’ next month.

Excitement is building after it was confirmed that current ‘Glór Tíre’ contestant Patrick Treacy will headline what’s expected to be a sell-out at the St Pat’s Donagh GFC clubhouse on March 16.

Treacy, a former Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann champion, has burst onto the Country scene and he’s now a regular performer at top venues across the North, releasing a number of new hit singles.

The Donagh man is set to appear on the TG4 talent show on March 18, just two days after his gig at St Pat’s GFC clubhouse, where he’ll be mentored by members of The Tumbling Paddies band.

“’The Tumbling Paddies’ have to be one of the hottest bands on the circuit right now and they will be guiding contestants Jack Gladney and Paddy Treacy,” said a spokesperson for ‘Glór Tíre’.

A star-studded lineup has also been confirmed for the upcoming ‘Donagh Dance’.

Derrygonnelly singer Karl Kirkpatrick, who rose to prominence following his appearance on TG4’s ‘Glór Tíre’ where he reached the final, will also take to the stage at the St Pat’s clubhouse.

Treacy and Kirkpatrick are currently band members for Pettigo singer Paul Kelly and fresh off the back of a popular tour of Australia, he’ll also perform at what’s expected to be a sold-out gig.

Other rising star singers Conor O’Donnell and Liam Lappin have also been confirmed.

Youngster Brian Óg Tolan is also a surprise addition to the ‘Donagh Dance’ lineup.

The Knocknagor Primary School pupil captured the hearts of the nation when he starred on ‘The Late Late Toy Show’ special. He also featured in a follow-up episode alongside Nathan Carter.

Tolan recently appeared in the stage production ‘Aladdin’, performed by the Lakeland Players.

He previously told the ‘Herald that he has ambitions to sing and headline big gigs regularly.

“Hopefully you will see me acting, presenting or singing in the future,” the 11-year-old said.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007