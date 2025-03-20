+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportClogher Valley Women make history at Kingspan Stadium
Katie Hetherington lifts the Suzanne Fleming Cup at Kingspan after Clogher Valley Women beat Ballymena in the final 65 - 5

Clogher Valley Women make history at Kingspan Stadium

Posted: 10:25 am March 20, 2025

Clogher Valley…65
Ballymena…5

There were joyous scenes at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday as Clogher Valley Women won their first piece of silverware after a thumping 65-5 victory over Ballymena in the Suzanne Fleming Cup Final.

The Valley, still smarting from being beaten by Banbridge in last year’s final, were determined to go one better and win the competition.
From the outset, the Valley showed they were the better side with good interplay between the forwards and backs.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Enniskillen U18s bidding to retain their crown McIlwaine on the double in Ballinamallard victory

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:25 am March 20, 2025
Top
Advertisement