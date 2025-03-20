Clogher Valley Women make history at Kingspan Stadium

Katie Hetherington lifts the Suzanne Fleming Cup at Kingspan after Clogher Valley Women beat Ballymena in the final 65 - 5

Clogher Valley…65

Ballymena…5

There were joyous scenes at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday as Clogher Valley Women won their first piece of silverware after a thumping 65-5 victory over Ballymena in the Suzanne Fleming Cup Final.

The Valley, still smarting from being beaten by Banbridge in last year’s final, were determined to go one better and win the competition.

From the outset, the Valley showed they were the better side with good interplay between the forwards and backs.

