Circulating email linked to Enniskillen school alert

IT has been reported that a concerning email, which was sent to schools in Enniskillen and in the North, was the reason for a number of temporary school closures this morning (Monday).

Local Police attended the scene of the Erne Integrated College this morning to deal with the security alert, with the school later reopening following the investigation.

It has also been reported that Enniskillen Royal Grammar School and Enniskillen Integrated Primary School and Nursery were all caught up in the incident.

A Police statement to ‘The Nolan Show’ on BBC Radio Ulster this morning revealed that a suspicious email was the cause of the security alert.

“Police received reports today of an email sent to a number of schools in Enniskillen, Strabane and Ballycastle,” a statement read.

“As a result of this email, we are conducting enquiries and liaising with the schools in question and also with the Metropolitan Police in London.”

The Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen released a statement this morning, informing parents that the school was safe to reopen.

“Due to a security alert this morning, traffic around the school and Erne Integrated Primary is extremely backed up,” a school statement read.

“We are open as normal, after the all clear was given by the PSNI.”

Enniskillen Royal Grammar School also sent a message to all parents, stating that they’ve been in “close liaison” with the Police.

“You may be aware of media reports that several schools across Northern Ireland are subject to a security alert,” read a statement from school principal, Elizabeth Armstrong.

“We understand that Enniskillen Royal Grammar School is named as one of these schools by some media outlets.

“We have been in close liaison with the PSNI and on their advice we remain open as normal.”

It has also been reported that a number of schools in Tyrone and across the North have also been affected.

