Capping Fermanagh landfill site will cost £1.9 million

MAJOR COST… A project to cap the full to capacity Drummee Landfill site, on the outskirts of Enniskillen, will cost over £1 million.

THE cost of capping the full Drummee Landfill Site will cost just shy of £2 million, it has been revealed.

A ‘Business Case for Consideration and Noting’ to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has reported the estimated cost of capping the full-to-capacity dump will cost a major £1,982,453.00.

Twenty years after the Drummee Landfill Site was opened on the Derrygonnelly Road, capacity has been reached, with the Council considering other ways to deal with excess rubbish.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, the Council revealed its taking steps to secure the full-to-capacity facility.

“The landfill site will now be allowed a period of time to settle, prior to a protective cap being added to prevent water from entering,” a Council spokesperson in a statement.

“The site will be monitored regularly for leachate and environmental impact, in accordance with NIEA [Northern Ireland Environment Agency] requirements.”

There is a significant financial cost involved in the process of sealing the landfill site.

“The proposal involves capping the site with a flat profile on top, where a wetlands system will be constructed and developed,” the‘Business Case for Consideration and Noting’ read.

“The constructed wetlands system will manage rainfall runoff and treat leachate from the site in an environmentally sustainable manner, as well as supporting increased biodiversity in the area.

“This method eliminates the risk of subsidence due to pooling water, as rainwater on the top is dispersed through the wetlands system.

“This method has been successfully implemented at the Tullyvar landfill site which is jointly managed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Mid Ulster District Council.”

It’s understood that the business case was submitted to the Council’s Regeneration and Community Committee when they met last night (Tuesday, March 11).

Following the closure of the landfill site, a new state-of-the-art Waste Transfer Station has been opened at Drummee Recycling Centre.

It’s understood that the facility is used to collect the refuse, before screening and sorting it into categories.

It’s later loaded and transported off to other landfill sites and dumps.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.