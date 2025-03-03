Calls for public inquiry into Enniskillen bomb

FAMILIES of people killed in the 1987 Enniskillen bombing has said that the “only available mechanism” to investigate claims made in a new book by an MI5 whistleblower is a public inquiry.

In a new book ‘In The Sorrow and the Loss – The Tragic Shadow Cast by the Troubles on the Lives of Women’, an MI5 whistleblower raised major concerns about the lead-up to the bombing.

He claimed that the device, which killed 11 people when it was detonated at the cenotaph in Belmore Street in Enniskillen, had been tampered with before it went off.

The source in the book written by well-known author Martin Dillon also clamed that the Irish and British governments at the time buried documents linked to the 1987 Enniskillen bombing.

Through KRW Law, relatives of those killed have called for a public inquiry into the atrocity.

“The families we represent know that it was the PIRA who planted the bomb in Enniskillen on November 8, 1987,” solicitor, Kevin Winters, said in a statement to ‘The Irish News’.

“However, the claims made by Martin Dillon, despite his caveat that such claims must be treated with considerable caution, raise the following issues of grave concern.

“These allegations are against the British and Irish government and their respective intelligence agencies.

“Post the legacy act, the only available mechanism to investigate these highly sensitive allegations is by way of a Public Inquiry under Section 1 of the Public Inquiry Act (NI) 2005.”

Some victims of the 1987 Enniskillen bombing were recently unsuccessful in their legal challenge for damages against the Chief Constable for negligence.

Families of those injured and killed in the atrocity claimed that the RUC’s failure to search the Reading Rooms in Enniskillen, where the bomb was planted, was a dereliction of their duty.

They also claimed, during their legal challenge, that the investigation into the bombing which killed 11 people, lasted just 18 days.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007