Call for action on Fivemiletown traffic danger

THERE have been calls for urgent action to tackle speeding outside a local school, with fears a child could be seriously injured or worse.

Parents at Fivemiletown Primary School have highlighted that speeding and the behaviour of drivers has been an ongoing issue on the busy road outside the school.

Local MLA Diana Armstrong has now called for action to be taken, noting that “alarmingly, there have been a number of near misses” at the school.

Ms Armstrong said she was working with parents and the relevant bodies to find a resolution to the concerning issue.

“I am concerned to hear reports of fast and dangerous driving outside a busy primary school,” said the UUP MLA.

“I met with the Principal and officials from the Education Authority, the PSNI and members of the Board of Governors on-site at the school on Monday morning to explore how a solution can be sought,

“However, I was disappointed that the Department of Infrastructure, who are responsible for our roads, did not accept the invitation to attend.”

Ms Armstrong added, “I have raised the matter directly with the Minister for Education, asking him to engage with the Minister for Infrastructure to seek a resolution. A solution is required for safe access and egress for parents and children at the school.

“Fivemiletown Primary School is a growing school, with over 200 pupils. The safety of children and pedestrians is paramount so this needs to be resolved urgently before someone is injured.”

