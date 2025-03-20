Blow as banking ‘hub’ denied for Lisnaskea

THERE has been deep disappointment after it was confirmed Lisnaskea will not be getting its own banking hub, or even its own 24 hour ATM.

The second biggest town in Fermanagh, Lisnaskea has been without a bank for over a year now, after its last one – Ulster Bank – closed down last March.

There have since been calls for a banking hub to be established in the town to provide 24 hour access to cash for both residents and businesses.

Earlier this month the Council passed a motion from Cllr Eddie Roofe acknowledging the recent ‘Access to Cash’ review by the Financial Conduct Authority.

It called for the Council to write to the body responsible for banking hubs, LINK, to highlight “the damage to the wider East Fermanagh area that the closure of the final bank in the area has caused.”

However, it has now emerged LINK has decided not to grant Lisnaskea either a banking hub or a 24 hour ATM.

Lisnaskea MLA Áine Murphy, pictured right branded the decision “extremely disappointing.”

“This would have provided a crucial service for our community. A ‘Banking Hub’ and 24-hour ATM would benefit both residents and traders, offering basic banking services for all the major banks from one high street location.

“These services would have included a Post Office and dedicated rooms where customers could speak to trained staff and representatives from their own bank,” said Ms Murphy.

“It is incredibly frustrating that prior to this decision being made, LINK had not responded to an outstanding meeting request submitted by myself on behalf of the community and businesses to discuss the requirement of a ‘Banking Hub’ and 24hr ATM in the town.”

Stating she will be appealing the decision, Ms Murphy added, “Earlier this week the Finance Minister reinstated the rates exemptions for rural ATMs which provides an incentive for establishing ATMs in rural areas.

“LINK should have considered this forward thinking and it is disappointing that there has been no meaningful consultation carried out in order to accurately assess the true extent of the community’s rural needs, especially those members of our community who are elderly or vulnerable.

“I have formally appealed this decision and will continue to work tirelessly to bring this vital service to the town.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007